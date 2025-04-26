Madhya Pradesh Unites in Protest Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
Madhya Pradesh witnessed widespread protests and shutdowns in response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Several cities, including Bhopal and Indore, held protests and observed bandhs. Demonstrators paid homage to the victims and called for strict action against the attackers, expressing anger and demanding justice.
Madhya Pradesh witnessed a sweeping wave of protests and shutdowns on Saturday over the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack resulted in 26 fatalities, sparking outrage across cities like Bhopal, Indore, and various other towns in the state.
In Bhopal, business activities came to a standstill, particularly in the Muslim-dominated Old City areas where markets shut down for half a day in solidarity. Organizations like the Dayanidhi Social Organization led tributes for the victims, while condemning the violent incident. In Indore, however, the bandh call saw limited public response.
Elsewhere, places like Balaghat and Ratlam saw more vociferous demonstrations, including effigy burnings and anti-terrorist slogans. Protesters submitted memorandums demanding strong measures from authorities. Even in varied districts like Ashoknagar and Barwani, the sentiment was unanimous: a call for unity and action against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
