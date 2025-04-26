Madhya Pradesh Unites in Protest Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Madhya Pradesh witnessed a sweeping wave of protests and shutdowns on Saturday over the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack resulted in 26 fatalities, sparking outrage across cities like Bhopal, Indore, and various other towns in the state.

In Bhopal, business activities came to a standstill, particularly in the Muslim-dominated Old City areas where markets shut down for half a day in solidarity. Organizations like the Dayanidhi Social Organization led tributes for the victims, while condemning the violent incident. In Indore, however, the bandh call saw limited public response.

Elsewhere, places like Balaghat and Ratlam saw more vociferous demonstrations, including effigy burnings and anti-terrorist slogans. Protesters submitted memorandums demanding strong measures from authorities. Even in varied districts like Ashoknagar and Barwani, the sentiment was unanimous: a call for unity and action against terrorism.

