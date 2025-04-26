Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Calls for Stringent Action Against Terrorism Amid Pahalgam Attack Controversy

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has called for stringent action against terrorism, citing the recent attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasizes the necessity for improved security measures and criticizes the BJP for inadequate responses and attempts to politicize the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-04-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:22 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, has urged the Indian government to implement strong measures against terrorism following the tragic attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of numerous tourists, including those from Uttar Pradesh and other states.

Yadav criticized the BJP government for failing to prevent such incidents despite assurances of safety and security in Jammu and Kashmir. He also demanded financial support and jobs for the families of the victims, stating the government must fulfill its promises regarding national security.

Amidst allegations of politicizing the attack, Yadav accused the BJP of failing to show genuine empathy. He expressed concerns over the Agniveer scheme, arguing it demoralizes youth aspiring to join the army by offering temporary positions instead of permanent jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

