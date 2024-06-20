"650 runs an achievement for women's cricket..": Indian skipper Harmanpreet after narrow win against South Africa

Following her side's four-run win over South Africa in a high-scoring game, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said that though 650 runs scored across both sides is an achievement for the women's cricket, the bowling line-up will have to rethink. Indian bowlers held their nerves, defying incredible centuries by skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp to defeat South Africa by four runs in a thriller at Bengaluru on Wednesday. With this win, India have won the three-match series 2-0.

Speaking about the game during the post-match presentation, Harmanpreet said, "Today, both the teams batted well, 650 runs is an achievement for women's cricket, happy with the way both teams played today. We were up to the mark with our batting, the ball did a bit in the first few overs, but when it got better, we batted really well. But as a bowling unit, we will have to rethink, today was a batting track, but we can do better with the ball." Harmanpreet said that in the camp before the series, all the main batters bowled and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana also told her that she is a "great bowler" and asked them to show faith and let her bowl.

"It was good to see her take a wicket. She has a lot of experience (on Deepti Sharma), she is someone who can always take us wickets, I said the same for her today, she got the big wicket of Kapp. I can clearly go to her, she has the skills," she added. On her century, the skipper said, "I was batting well in the first game but got out. I didn't want to give up, I decided against giving up, I went in early today, had worked a lot, my mindset was positive and fresh and I executed my skills."

Coming to the game, SA elected to field first. India lost Shafali Varma (20) and Dayalan Hemalatha (24) early, but centuries from Mandhana (136 in 120 balls, with 18 fours and two sixes) and Harmanpreet (103* in 88 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) pushed India to 325/3 in their 50 overs. Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/51) was the top bowler for SA. In the run-chase, SA was 67/3, but centuries from skipper Woolvardt (135* in 135 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes) and Marizanne Kapp (114 in 94 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) took SA to the brink of a win. But Pooja Vastrakar managed to defend 11 runs in the final over and left SA four runs short at 321/6 in their 50 overs.

India is 2-0 up in the series with a game left. Kaur was given the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

