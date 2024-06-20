"Have got few more grey hairs...": Indian coach Muzumdar after four-run win over South Africa

Following India's thrilling four-run win against South Africa, head coach Amol Muzumdar remarked that the thriller gave him a faster heartbeat and a "few more grey hairs" and lauded Pooja Vastrakar for defending 11 runs in the final over. Indian bowlers held their nerve, defying incredible centuries by skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp to defeat South Africa by four runs in a thriller at Bengaluru on Wednesday.

"My heartbeat is still beating a little bit faster. I have got a few more grey hairs, that is for sure after this game. It was one of the moments where you just let go of your emotions. It was a fantastic game, with 325 on the board, at the end of the day, it was an exciting game to watch - not from the dug-out but for the crowd," Muzumdar said. On Pooja's final over, Muzumdar lauded her for her comeback after going for runs in her previous over.

"It is very crucial to comeback, she proved she has a heart of gold. She bowled a spectacular final over and I am pretty sure that the bowling coach will be happy," he added. On Smriti Mandhana's bowling, he said she is glad she has picked up a wicket.

"It is a relief for the team and she is glad that she has picked up a wicket. The only message was just hold your nerves. We were not holding our nerves in the dugout, but the message was very clear. Hold your nerves and try and use the variation. Try and mix up the pace. That message was sent to Pooja and she delivered at the very right time. She (Arundhati Reddy) had a brilliant game, mind you it is just her first ODI game. Fantastic stuff from her, credit to her hard work and that is paying off now," he concluded. Coming to the game, South Africa elected to field first. India lost Shafali Varma (20) and Dayalan Hemalatha (24) early, but centuries from Mandhana (136 in 120 balls, with 18 fours and two sixes) and Harmanpreet (103* in 88 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) pushed India to 325/3 in their 50 overs. Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/51) was the top bowler for SA.

In the run-chase, SA was 67/3, but centuries from skipper Woolvardt (135* in 135 balls, with 12 fours and three sixes) and Marizanne Kapp (114 in 94 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) took SA to the brink of a win. But Vastrakar managed to defend 11 runs in the final over and left SA four runs short at 321/6 in their 50 overs. India is 2-0 up in the series with a game left.

Kaur was given the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

