In a dramatic turn of events, Xherdan Shaqiri, fondly known as 'Shaq,' has once again proven his unparalleled prowess on the soccer field.

At 32, having left top-flight European soccer to play in MLS, Shaqiri's stunning first-half strike secured a 1-1 draw for Switzerland against Scotland at Euro 2024 on Wednesday.

This remarkable feat marks his sixth consecutive major international tournament with a goal, dating back to the 2014 World Cup, making him the first player to achieve such a record, according to UEFA. His curling effort from 20 meters out exemplified his enduring skill, leaving fans and pundits alike in awe.

