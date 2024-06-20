Left Menu

Shaqiri Scores Again: Swiss Star Shines at Euro 2024

Xherdan Shaqiri, at age 32, returned to the international stage with a stunning goal, securing a 1-1 draw for Switzerland against Scotland at Euro 2024. This marks his sixth consecutive major international tournament with a goal, a historic feat according to UEFA.

PTI | Cologne | Updated: 20-06-2024 08:23 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 08:23 IST
Shaqiri Scores Again: Swiss Star Shines at Euro 2024
Xherdan Shaqiri
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a dramatic turn of events, Xherdan Shaqiri, fondly known as 'Shaq,' has once again proven his unparalleled prowess on the soccer field.

At 32, having left top-flight European soccer to play in MLS, Shaqiri's stunning first-half strike secured a 1-1 draw for Switzerland against Scotland at Euro 2024 on Wednesday.

This remarkable feat marks his sixth consecutive major international tournament with a goal, dating back to the 2014 World Cup, making him the first player to achieve such a record, according to UEFA. His curling effort from 20 meters out exemplified his enduring skill, leaving fans and pundits alike in awe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024