Pat Cummins Bags Consecutive Hat-Tricks in T20 World Cup Thrillers

Australia paceman Pat Cummins took a hat-trick for a second match in a row at the Twenty20 World Cup on Saturday, dismissing three Afghan batsmen in successive deliveries after doing the same against Bangladesh on Thursday. As in Antigua, the Australia test skipper took the first wicket, that of Rashid Khan, with the final ball of one over before sending back Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib with the first two balls of his next over.

On Thursday, Cummins was unaware he had achieved the rare feat until told by team mates but he was in no doubt on Saturday and celebrated with a shake of his fists and huge smile. "I remembered that one," the 31-year-old said at the innings break. "I've played I don't know how many hundreds of games for Australia and now I've got two in a row."

Cummins was the second Australian, after Brett Lee, and seventh bowler overall to claim a hat-trick in the tournament but is the first to take two. All three wickets came courtesy of catches, and Cummins would have taken four in a row had David Warner held onto a reasonably straightforward catch running in from deep point to dismiss Nangeyalia Kharote.

It was one of a series of fielding errors from the Australians as Afghanistan, helped by an opening partnership of 118 between Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, racked up 148-6 in their 20 overs at Kingstown's Arnos Vale Ground. "Not our tightest day in the field," Cummins added. "It's uncharacteristic. Maybe (it was) the lights."

