"I think the sooner we start preparing...": USA skipper Aaron Jones on 2026 T20 WC

Ahead of his side's ICC T20 World Cup Super Eights match against England, United States of America (USA) skipper Aaron Jones expressed hope that with the team having qualified for the 2026 edition of the tournament as well, the US will get to have some bilateral series as well in both T20I and ODI formats. England will be taking on the US in their final Super Eights game at Barbados on Sunday.

In the group two, England is in the third position with a win and loss, having lost their previous game against South Africa by seven runs. With South Africa at the top with two wins and West Indies also having a win and a loss in their two games, England has to win this match against the USA to make sure they are in contention for the semis, making the South Africa-West Indies game a knockout match.

The USA on the other hand has endured two losses and is pretty much out of the contention for semifinals. USA has qualified for the 2026 T20 WC happening in India and Sri Lanka as they have finished among the top seven teams in 2024 other than the hosts.

Speaking ahead of the game, Aaron said in the pre-match press conference, "Well, I think now, obviously, the USA is doing well in this World Cup. We obviously advanced for the 2026 World Cup as well. I think the sooner we start preparing for that World Cup, it is going to be better for everything in the country. I think things over the last couple of years have been on the rise." "I would believe that the board was focusing more on the World Cup. But I think definitely with the cricket we played over the last couple of weeks, we will get some tours for sure as it relates to T20 cricket. I don't think that's an issue. And obviously, we have ODI cricket around the corner as well. So, I think the board will be focusing on both formats for sure," he added.

On playing the game in Barbados, from where his parents are and a country he has represented in the past, Aaron said that the cricket is the biggest sport in the Caribbean and a lot of people will come out and support USA as well because of him and batter Steven Taylor having Caribbean roots. "It means a lot to me to play in Barbados. I have played at this ground many times. Obviously, I get a lot of support in Barbados as well," he added. '

On whether the team has put their nine-wicket loss to West Indies aside or it is trying to dissect it and learn from it, Aaron said, "I think a bit of both, to be honest. Obviously, we know West Indies is an experienced team, a very good team, especially in this format. So, it cannot really be too hard on them, so it goes sometimes. I think the boys were not really disciplined, as disciplined as we should be, batting and bowling wise. So definitely something to look at, but we will come hard next game for sure." On whether playing franchise cricket is important for USA players, Aaron agreed that it is really important since players get to play with and against some of the best players in the world and it is a huge learning experience as one gets experience of playing in different conditions and teams too.

"So, I think franchise cricket is really good and important and I think that any of the US guys that really and truly get an opportunity they should go and play for sure and learn as much as possible," he added. Squads:

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley, Chris Jordan United States Squad: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones(c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Monank Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nisarg Patel, Shayan Jahangir. (ANI)

