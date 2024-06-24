Left Menu

Proteas Triumph Over West Indies to Top Group 1 in Thrilling T20 World Cup Semi-Final Entry

South Africa's white-ball cricketers edged past West Indies by three wickets to enter the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Key contributions from Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, and Aiden Markram led to restricting West Indies to 135/8, while Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, and Heinrich Klaasen ensured a gripping chase.

PTI | Northsound | Updated: 24-06-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 11:36 IST
South Africa's golden generation of white-ball cricketers clinched a vital victory over the formidable West Indies, securing their place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals and shaking off their ''eternal chokers'' tag.

Key performances from wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, wily left-armer Keshav Maharaj, and skipper Aiden Markram limited the West Indies to 135/8 in a rain-affected game. South Africa reached their adjusted target of 123 with five balls to spare. Standout chases by Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen sealed the deal.

The win positions South Africa at the top of Group 1, with defending champions England also advancing. With relentless determination and strategic prowess, the Proteas outplayed West Indies, marking a crucial stride towards ending their reputation for faltering under pressure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

