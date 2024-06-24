Usman Khawaja Aims for Warner's World Cup Farewell

Usman Khawaja, the veteran Australian opener, has expressed a heartfelt desire to see his teammate David Warner bow out of international cricket with a T20 World Cup triumph. Warner is poised to retire following the conclusion of Australia's campaign in the current T20 World Cup.

Khawaja, in an exclusive interview with PTI Videos, conveyed, "As a friend, I'd love to see him (Warner) finish on a high. He's been playing some really good cricket. It's been really nice to see." Despite a recent upset against Afghanistan, Khawaja remains optimistic about Australia's chances.

Khawaja acknowledged the challenges but is confident in Australia's knockout stage prowess and Mitchell Marsh's leadership. He also reflected on Australia's upcoming series against India and the eagerly awaited 2025 Ashes, calling them pinnacle cricketing contests.

