Usman Khawaja Aims for Warner's World Cup Farewell

Usman Khawaja hopes for a victorious T20 World Cup farewell for teammate David Warner, who is set to retire post-tournament. Khawaja praised Warner's form and expressed confidence in Australia's knockout performance. He highlighted the upcoming challenges against India and the Ashes series, emphasizing their significance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 14:06 IST
Usman Khawaja, the veteran Australian opener, has expressed a heartfelt desire to see his teammate David Warner bow out of international cricket with a T20 World Cup triumph. Warner is poised to retire following the conclusion of Australia's campaign in the current T20 World Cup.

Khawaja, in an exclusive interview with PTI Videos, conveyed, "As a friend, I'd love to see him (Warner) finish on a high. He's been playing some really good cricket. It's been really nice to see." Despite a recent upset against Afghanistan, Khawaja remains optimistic about Australia's chances.

Khawaja acknowledged the challenges but is confident in Australia's knockout stage prowess and Mitchell Marsh's leadership. He also reflected on Australia's upcoming series against India and the eagerly awaited 2025 Ashes, calling them pinnacle cricketing contests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

