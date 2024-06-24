India Clinches Archery Spots for Paris Olympics

India has clinched quotas for both its men's and women's archery teams for the upcoming Paris Olympics, following the latest world rankings update on Monday.

By topping the standings among non-qualified nations, India has earned the right to compete in all five medal events in Paris — including men's and women's team events, individual, and mixed categories. This achievement marks a significant milestone for Indian archery.

In the men's category, along with India, China secured a berth, while in the women's section, Indonesia joined India. Notably, the team events will feature 12 sides in each category, with five teams participating in the mixed events. For the first time, team quotas are being allocated based on world rankings following a series of qualifiers.

The first Olympic Qualifier took place during the World Archery Championships in Berlin last year, leading to South Korea, Turkey, and Japan qualifying in the men's category, while Germany and Mexico booked their spots in the women's category. In subsequent continental qualifiers, Asian quotas were filled by Kazakhstan (men) and South Korea (women). From Pan-America, Colombia and the United States advanced, and European slots were taken by Italy (men) and the Netherlands (women).

The final qualifying event held in Antalya saw Mexico, Chinese Taipei, and Great Britain secure places in the men's events, while China, Malaysia, Great Britain, and Chinese Taipei clinched spots in the women's events.

Notable among India's contingent is 40-year-old Army veteran Tarundeep Rai, who will be participating in his fourth Olympic Games, having made his debut in Athens in 2004. Former world No. 1, Deepika Kumari, will also compete in her fourth consecutive Olympics, having first appeared in London in 2012. Meanwhile, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Ankita Bhakat, and Bhajan Kaur will make their Olympic debuts, and Pravin Jadhav will attend his second consecutive Games following Tokyo.

The Indian squad comprises: Men: Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, and Pravin Jadhav; Women: Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur, and Ankita Bhakat.

