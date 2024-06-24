Khalid Jameel's New Era with Jamshedpur FC: Aiming for ISL Glory

Jamshedpur FC has extended the tenure of head coach Khalid Jameel for another two years, the club revealed on Monday. An AFC Pro licensed coach, Jameel previously steered Aizawl FC to an I-League title in 2017 and assumed the role at Jamshedpur midway through the last season, when the club had won just two of its first 11 games.

Khalid's arrival marked a turning point for Jamshedpur FC, bolstering their morale and leading them to the semi-finals of the 2024 Kalinga Super Cup. Under his leadership, the club collected 11 points through three wins and two draws in his first five ISL games, keeping their playoff hopes alive until the penultimate match.

''We want to win the ISL. Our fans deserve it for the tremendous support they show every time,'' stated Khalid following his contract extension, which extends through the end of the 2025-26 season. He emphasized, "We are forming a team that will give their all to achieve this in every training session and match, both players and staff.'' Jamshedpur FC's pre-season camp is tentatively slated to start in July.

