Indian Trio Leads ZNK Dinamo Zagreb to Historic Victory

The Indian trio of Jyoti Chauhan, MK Kashmina, and Kiran Pisda played decisive roles in ZNK Dinamo Zagreb clinching the Croatian Women's Football Cup, the club's first major trophy in the top tier of Croatian football.

Kashmina, a 25-year-old midfielder from Manipur, emerged as the standout player at the SRC Mladost ground in Cakovec. Her successful penalty in sudden death broke the deadlock, giving Dinamo Zagreb a 5-4 victory against ZNK Osijek after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

ZNK Dinamo Zagreb has become a nurturing ground for Indian women footballers over recent seasons. ''Winning here in Croatia alongside Jyoti and Kiran feels historic,'' Kashmina said. The victory is especially sweet as the club had lost last year's final to ZNK Split.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)