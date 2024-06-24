Indian Trio Leads ZNK Dinamo Zagreb to Historic Victory
The Indian trio of Jyoti Chauhan, MK Kashmina, and Kiran Pisda played pivotal roles in ZNK Dinamo Zagreb's landmark victory in the Croatian Women's Football Cup. Kashmina's decisive penalty secured a 5-4 win against ZNK Osijek after a thrilling final, marking the club’s first major trophy.
The Indian trio of Jyoti Chauhan, MK Kashmina, and Kiran Pisda played decisive roles in ZNK Dinamo Zagreb clinching the Croatian Women's Football Cup, the club's first major trophy in the top tier of Croatian football.
Kashmina, a 25-year-old midfielder from Manipur, emerged as the standout player at the SRC Mladost ground in Cakovec. Her successful penalty in sudden death broke the deadlock, giving Dinamo Zagreb a 5-4 victory against ZNK Osijek after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.
ZNK Dinamo Zagreb has become a nurturing ground for Indian women footballers over recent seasons. ''Winning here in Croatia alongside Jyoti and Kiran feels historic,'' Kashmina said. The victory is especially sweet as the club had lost last year's final to ZNK Split.
