Danish Soccer Fans to Face Consequences for Offensive Banner

The Danish Football Association plans to identify and penalize fans who displayed an offensive banner during the match against England, resulting in a €10,000 fine by UEFA.

PTI | Munich | Updated: 24-06-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 22:28 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

The Danish Football Association has announced its intent to find and hold accountable the fans responsible for an offensive banner displayed during a recent match against England.

The incident occurred during Denmark's 1-1 draw with England at the European Championship last Wednesday, leading to a €10,000 ($10,700) fine by UEFA.

Erik Brøgger Rasmussen, the Danish Football Association's director, stated that they would locate those responsible and pass the fine onto them. He hopes this measure will deter fans from bringing abusive banners in the future, especially considering the hefty penalty of 75,000 krone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

