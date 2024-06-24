Mbappé Set for Comeback in European Championship
France's star striker Kylian Mbappé is poised for a return to the European Championship after recovering from a broken nose. Expected to wear a protective mask, Mbappé has been actively participating in training sessions. France faces Poland next, where a point will secure their progress to the knockout stage.
- Country:
- Germany
France's football prodigy, Kylian Mbappé, edges closer to a return at the European Championship.
The Real Madrid-bound forward, who suffered a broken nose in France's opening win over Austria, has been seen participating vehemently in training sessions, despite wearing a protective mask.
France coach Didier Deschamps remains tight-lipped about Mbappé's availability for the Group D decider against Poland, though the player's determination is evident. Teammate N'Golo Kante praised Mbappé's performance in practice, bolstering hopes that the star striker can influence the game. A point against Poland will ensure France advances to the knockout stage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)