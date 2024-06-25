Rohit Sharma's Heroics Lead India to T20 World Cup Semifinals

In a gripping finish, Rohit Sharma's remarkable batting display steered India into the T20 World Cup semifinals. Facing the reigning champions Australia, Sharma's 92 off 41 balls came at a crucial juncture with Virat Kohli departing early. His adaptability to the windy conditions translated into a match-winning performance.

India posted a commendable 205/5, courtesy of Sharma's seven boundaries and eight sixes. Kuldeep Yadav's pivotal 2/24 further hampered Australia's chase, concluding at 181/7, ensuring a 24-run triumph for India. The Indian skipper reflected on the breeze impacting his strategy, emphasizing the importance of versatility in today's match.

Rohit credited the team's ability to adapt to conditions and maintained that his focus was on preserving the game's tempo rather than personal milestones. Looking forward, he advocated for maintaining the current strategy in the upcoming knockouts. Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh acknowledged India's superior performance, despite their slight chance of progressing in the tournament.

