Left Menu

Rohit Sharma's Explosive Knock Powers India to T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

Rohit Sharma delivered a match-winning performance, scoring a rapid 92 off 41 balls, to lead India to an impressive 205-5 against Australia in the T20 World Cup. His aggressive batting silenced critics and ensured India's place in the semi-finals, as he effortlessly handled top bowlers like Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2024 01:30 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 01:30 IST
Rohit Sharma's Explosive Knock Powers India to T20 World Cup Semi-Finals
Rohit Sharma

Skipper Rohit Sharma conjured a match-winning knock to propel India to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup on Monday and the timing of his return to form could not be any better. The white-ball stalwart went into the Super Eight Group 1 match against Australia with scores of 13, three, eight and 23 in his previous four innings.

As if to prove a point, Rohit put on a show with a 41-ball 92 that powered India to an imposing 205-5, their highest total in the tournament. Perhaps aware of murmurs about his susceptibility against left-arm seamers, Rohit smashed Mitchell Starc for four sixes in a 29-run over to throw the bowler out of the attack.

To stop the batting carnage, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh handed the ball to Pat Cummins, who claimed a hat-trick in each of his last two outings. Rohit welcomed Cummins by hitting the first ball from the bowler to the roof of the stand en route to a 19-ball fifty, the fastest by any batter in this year's tournament.

"Rohit Sharma got them off to an absolute flyer," Australia skipper Marsh said after a loss that placed them on the brink of elimination. "We've seen for 15 years that when he's in that mode, it's very hard to stop. I'm going to give some credit to him."

Playing potentially his last T20 World Cup, 37-year-old Rohit clobbered eight sixes and it was not mindless slogging either. "That's what I have to do at the top of the order, try and see what the bowlers are trying to do and play accordingly," Rohit said of his role in the batting lineup.

While a strong breeze blew across the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Rohit's spectacular display of fearless hitting knocked the wind out of Australia's sails. "You got to open up all sides of the field, not just be one-dimensional," Rohit said of his batting approach.

"That is something that was going through my mind all through. I was thinking to hit the ball everywhere possible. "When you keep an open mind, and not think about just playing one shot, you can access all sides of the field and that is something that I was trying to do."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024