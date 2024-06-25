Left Menu

Clash of Titans: Argentina vs. Chile in Copa America Group A

Argentina and Chile will reignite their rivalry in Tuesday's Copa America Group A match at MetLife Stadium. Despite past defeats to Chile in 2015 and 2016 finals, Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni and his team are focused on the present. Chile's coach, Argentine-born Ricardo Gareca, also emphasizes the significance of this clash.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2024 04:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 04:09 IST
Clash of Titans: Argentina vs. Chile in Copa America Group A
AI Generated Representative Image

Argentina and Chile will write a new chapter in their long-standing rivalry on Tuesday's Copa America Group A clash at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the same stage where "La Roja" thwarted the reigning world champions in the continental final in 2016. Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni said that his side has put behind them the painful memory of the second successive Copa final they lost to their bitter rivals, which followed a 2015 final loss in Santiago.

In both cases, Lionel Messi's Argentina lost to Chile on penalties. "Nothing is left of the 2016 final. Just as we are world champions, what I said the other day, that's over and football is like this," Scaloni told reporters on Monday.

"It goes on, the wheel goes on, the ball doesn't stop and there's absolutely nothing left. Everything else is history, it doesn't make much sense to go back." Argentine-born Chile coach Ricardo Gareca, appointed earlier this year, has said it is always special for him to face his home country, who beat Brazil in the last Copa America final, in Rio in 2021.

The 66-year-old will be looking for his first win against the defending champions, having recorded two draws and two defeats at the helm of Peru in South American qualifiers between 2015 and 2022. "It's always special to face Argentina, it's not just any national team," he said. "Beyond the importance of Argentina on its own, of what it represents, for me logically it is always special, these are not common clashes.

"I live it intensely, of course, totally focused on the Chile national team, but they are special matches." Group A leaders Argentina can clinch a spot in the quarter-finals after their 2-0 win over Canada in their opening match. Chile have one point after a goalless draw against Peru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024