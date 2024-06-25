Danish FA Targets Fans Over UEFA Fine

The Danish Football Association has announced its intention to identify and hold accountable the fans who unfurled an offensive banner during last week's match against England. UEFA has penalized the association with a fine of 10,000 euros ($10,700) for the incident, which occurred during Denmark's 1-1 draw with England at the European Championship.

"We pay the fine, but the most important thing for us, and we are starting to do that now, is that we identify those who have brought in the banner, and then we will pass the bill on to them," Danish Football Association director Erik Brøgger Rasmussen told TV 2 Sport.

Rasmussen emphasized that the organization hopes to deter future incidents by holding individuals financially accountable. Similar fines were recently issued to the Albanian and Serbian federations for nationalist banners.

