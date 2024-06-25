India Test batter Hanuma Vihari set to represent Andhra Pradesh again after 'full assurance'

After publicly announcing earlier this year that he would "never represent Andhra Pradesh in domestic cricket ever again," India Test batter Hanuma Vihari is all set to represent the association for the upcoming domestic cricket season. As per ESPNcricinfo, Vihari announced his decision to rejoin after he was assured full support from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the state's new ruling party.

Earlier in February, Vihari announced that he would never represent Andhra Pradesh in domestic cricket ever again, accusing the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) of mistreatment that has left him "humiliated." Vihari made this revelation just after Andhra Pradesh's Ranji Trophy journey came to an end during the quarterfinals with a four-run loss to Madhya Pradesh. In an Instagram post, Vihari made allegations that he was forced to resign as captain following Andhra's opening-round match against Bengal back in January. During that time, he had cited personal reasons for his decision but now revealed that the association had in fact acted against him because of political interference after he shouted at a player.

However, Vihari held a meeting with TDP officials before announcing his decision, as per ESPNcricinfo. "I'm so happy to meet Minister Nara Lokesh gaaru [TDP general secretary] today, and he assured me that I will have full support coming back to Andhra Cricket Association. I am so happy meeting him, and I have got full assurance after meeting him. I understand his aspirations for the Andhra Cricket Association," Vihari told reporters as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"It's good to be back in Andhra cricket. What I faced in the last couple of years was a lot of humiliation. I lost my self-respect. I wanted to leave the Andhra Cricket Association and move to another state, but I've now got the assurance. So I am looking forward to coming back and serving Andhra for a long time to come," he added. The 30-year-old Vihari played the most recent of his 16 Tests in July 2022. Vihari has played in 16 games thus far and has amassed 839 runs at an average of 33.56 with one century against the West Indies.

In first-class cricket in 124 games, he has scored 9,325 runs, including 24 centuries and 49 half-centuries with an average of 51.80. (ANI)

