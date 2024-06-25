Left Menu

Need tournaments like RFYS to grow football, increase participation among girls: J-K's Women's Football Team goalkeeper, Afshan Ashiq

Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) kicked off the inaugural Kashmir leg of the U-19 school girls' football tournament at Green Valley Education Institute

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 23:44 IST
Need tournaments like RFYS to grow football, increase participation among girls: J-K's Women's Football Team goalkeeper, Afshan Ashiq
RFYS Girls U-19 match being played in Green Valley Education Institute (Image: RFYS media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS), which provides a platform for school and college athletes, kicked off the inaugural Kashmir leg of the U-19 school girls' football tournament at Green Valley Education Institute on Monday. The introduction of this tournament in Kashmir is set to open an exciting new chapter for girls' football in one of India's most picturesque regions, providing a vital platform for young female footballers to develop their skills and pursue their footballing dreams. The tournament will see eight teams compete in 15 games over six days at the Green Valley Education Institute.

In the inaugural leg of the RFYS 2023-24 Kashmir season held in November and December, SRM Welkin HR Secondary School triumphed in the U-15 category, while the University of Kashmir clinched the trophy in the U-21 category, demonstrating their prowess and dedication in the field. (RFYS Kashmir Championship Center Boys Results) "RFYS is targeting to revolutionise the footballing structure in Kashmir, with a special focus on the U19 girls' teams. These young athletes often don't get enough game time and need a tournament like RFYS to grow the sport and increase participation among girls. By streamlining key facets of the game, such as playing time, youth coach development, and providing grants, RFYS aims to create comprehensive development opportunities for the sport. We hope to capitalise on these dreams to build a formidable footballing future for young girls," said Afshan Ashiq, goalkeeper in Jammu and Kashmir's women's football team.

RFYS, renowned for its transformative impact on grassroots and youth sports across India, brings its structured competition platform to Kashmir with a special focus on nurturing young female football talent. This initiative aims to provide crucial game time and development opportunities that are often limited for female athletes in the region. Since its launch in 2016, RFYS has impacted nearly nine million students across India. The addition of the Kashmir leg is a pivotal part of the program's ongoing success, aiming to harness the region's deep-seated passion for football and provide talented players with opportunities to excel and potentially join India's professional football leagues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024