Unlikely Heroes: Mudryk, Spankuch, Hilla, and Brandao Shine in Euro 2024 Oddities

A variety of individuals and entities brought unique stories to Euro 2024. Mykhailo Mudryk's cat led Ukraine to victory, while the tournament's oldest volunteer, Reiner Spankuch, guided fans. Hilla the sea lion's predictions failed amid football myth, and Cassio Brandao showcased the world's largest collection of soccer shirts.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 02:28 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Soccer-Mudryk's cat helps him inspire Ukraine to victory

Ukraine midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk helped spark his side to a vital comeback Euro 2024 victory over Slovakia on Friday with a little help from his pet cat. The 23-year-old Chelsea player often posts photos of his cat on social media and now has had his beloved short-eared tabby printed on his shin pads for the tournament in Germany.

Soccer-Age is but a number for Euro 2024's oldest volunteer

Luka Modric is the tournament's oldest goalscorer and Cristiano Ronaldo has now played at six European Championships but neither can get even close to Euro 2024's oldest volunteer. With a foam finger on his hand and a smile on his face, 89-year-old Reiner Spankuch helps guide football fans from all over Europe to their seats at Leipzig Stadium.

Soccer-Trains, petri dishes and a struggling sea lion join football's dubious oracles

Spare a thought for Hilla the 'oracle' sea lion from Leipzig Zoo, whose reputation for football prophesy is hanging by a thread after she predicted Scotland would hold Germany to an unlikely draw at Euro 2024. Had she not watched the two sides? Did she know nothing of football history and Scotland's repeated failures at major tournaments? Seemingly not and the 5-1 thrashing dealt out to Steve Clarke's side by the hosts has called Hilla's soothsaying credentials into question.

Soccer-6,101 pieces of history: Brazilian owns world's largest shirt collection

Brazilian Cassio Brandao walks through rooms filled with clothes racks that in April made him a Guinness World Records title holder as the owner of the world's largest collection of soccer shirts. From rare Pele jerseys to a 1998 World Cup shirt signed by Ronaldo, the 41-year-old Google employee has amassed a total 6,101 shirts since he started collecting them in 2000.

