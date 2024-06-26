Left Menu

Lautaro Martínez's Late Goal Propels Argentina to Copa America Quarterfinals

Lionel Messi and Argentina advanced to the Copa America quarterfinals after a late goal by Lautaro Martínez secured a 1-0 victory over Chile. Martínez capitalized on a defensive scramble in the 88th minute, ensuring Argentina's place in the next round with a game to spare.

PTI | Eastrutherford | Updated: 26-06-2024 12:09 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 12:09 IST
Lionel Messi

In a gripping encounter at MetLife Stadium, Lionel Messi and defending champions Argentina booked their place in the Copa America quarterfinals after defeating Chile 1-0. The decisive moment came in the 88th minute when Lautaro Martínez, seizing a rebounded ball amidst a chaotic scramble, clinched the win.

Martínez, who was substituted into the match in the 73rd minute, delivered a composed strike that found the back of the net—a goal later confirmed after a three-minute video review. His effort capped off Argentina's overwhelming dominance, reflected in their 22 shots to Chile's three.

This victory not only highlighted Argentina's offensive prowess but also showcased Messi's enduring brilliance on the field. Celebrating his 37th birthday a day earlier, Messi dazzled the crowd, contributing to key plays and nearly scoring himself. With this win, Argentina leads Group A, advancing to the quarterfinals with a game against Peru still to play.

