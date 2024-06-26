Travis Head topples Suryakumar Yadav to secure top spot in Men's T20I Player Rankings

Star Australia batter Travis Head removed India's Suryakumar Yadav and secured the top spot in the recently released Men's T20I Player Rankings on Wednesday. "There is a new number one in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings, with India's Suryakumar Yadav being knocked off the top spot after his lengthy stay at the summit," ICC stated in a statement.

The India right-handed batter Suryakumar stayed in the top spot of the Men's T20I Player Rankings since December 2023. But after Head's performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 helped him secure the number one spot. The Aussie opener Travis Head played a 76-run knock against India in their last Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup 2024. However, Head's efforts went in vain as Australia conceded a 24-run defeat to India.

India's Suryakumar Yadav, England's Phil Salt, Pakistan's Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan all dropped down a place to make up the remainder of the top five in the Men's T20I Player Rankings. The Caribbean batter Johnson Charles was the only new arrival in the top ten on the chart after gaining four spots. Meanwhile, Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz gained five spots in the Men's T20I Player Rankings and stands in 11th place.

On the other hand, Australia's Marcus Stoinis was knocked off from the T20I All-rounders Rankings by Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga. Stoinis is down to fourth place on the list. India's Hardik Pandya is up to third, and Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan is in second place. Roston Chase of West Indies is the big mover among the all-rounders, up 17 places to 12th. (ANI)

