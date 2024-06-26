Left Menu

AIPA and KheloMore to Invest Rs 5 Crore in Pickleball Infrastructure in India

The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) and KheloMore have partnered to invest Rs 5 crore in building 100 pickleball courts across India. This initiative aims to promote pickleball at the grassroots level, especially in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. The investment also includes online booking and real-time updates.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:33 IST
AIPA and KheloMore to Invest Rs 5 Crore in Pickleball Infrastructure in India
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) has announced a collaboration with KheloMore to establish 100 pickleball courts across the country within the next two years. This Rs 5 crore investment is expected to accelerate the sport's growth and provide top-tier facilities for players of all skill levels.

This partnership aims to bolster the grassroots development of pickleball, particularly in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. KheloMore will feature an online booking system and real-time updates on court availability, enhancing accessibility for enthusiasts.

'The collaboration with KheloMore signifies a significant milestone for the grassroots development of pickleball in India,' said Arvind Prabhoo, AIPA president. Jatin Paranjape, founder of KheloMore and former national cricket selector, added, 'This investment aligns with our vision of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle through sports.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024