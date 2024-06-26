AIPA and KheloMore to Invest Rs 5 Crore in Pickleball Infrastructure in India

The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) has announced a collaboration with KheloMore to establish 100 pickleball courts across the country within the next two years. This Rs 5 crore investment is expected to accelerate the sport's growth and provide top-tier facilities for players of all skill levels.

This partnership aims to bolster the grassroots development of pickleball, particularly in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. KheloMore will feature an online booking system and real-time updates on court availability, enhancing accessibility for enthusiasts.

'The collaboration with KheloMore signifies a significant milestone for the grassroots development of pickleball in India,' said Arvind Prabhoo, AIPA president. Jatin Paranjape, founder of KheloMore and former national cricket selector, added, 'This investment aligns with our vision of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle through sports.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)