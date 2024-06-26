Phil Foden Leaves England Euro 2024 Base for Urgent Family Matter

Phil Foden has "temporarily" left England's Euro 2024 base and returned to the UK for a "pressing family matter", the Football Association announced on Wednesday.

The governing body of English soccer did not provide further details regarding the reason for Foden's departure. The Manchester City forward participated in Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Slovenia.

England has advanced to the pre-quarterfinals and is set to play its next match on Sunday. It remains unclear how long Foden will be away from the team's base in Blankenhain, and whether he will be available for the upcoming game. The English Footballer of the Year was a key player in the group stage and was anticipated to be part of the starting lineup for the pre-quarterfinals.

