Phil Foden Leaves England Euro 2024 Base for Urgent Family Matter
Phil Foden has temporarily left England's Euro 2024 base to address an urgent family matter. While the specifics are undisclosed, Foden's availability for the upcoming pre-quarterfinals match against Slovenia remains doubtful. He played all three group stage games and is expected to start in the pre-quarterfinals.
Phil Foden has "temporarily" left England's Euro 2024 base and returned to the UK for a "pressing family matter", the Football Association announced on Wednesday.
The governing body of English soccer did not provide further details regarding the reason for Foden's departure. The Manchester City forward participated in Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Slovenia.
England has advanced to the pre-quarterfinals and is set to play its next match on Sunday. It remains unclear how long Foden will be away from the team's base in Blankenhain, and whether he will be available for the upcoming game. The English Footballer of the Year was a key player in the group stage and was anticipated to be part of the starting lineup for the pre-quarterfinals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Slovenia's Benjamin Sisko Extends Contract with RB Leipzig Until 2029
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Slovenian Deputy PM, Foreign Minister
PREVIEW-Soccer-Familiar foes Denmark and Slovenia meet again in Euro Group C opener
Slovenian PM Backs Antonio Costa for EU Council President
Slovenia and Serbia Clash: European Championship Showdown in Munich