Mahela Jayawardene Steps Down After Disappointing T20 World Cup

Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene has resigned from his role as consultant coach of the national team following their exit from the T20 World Cup. During his tenure, he introduced significant changes to the team structure and the High-Performance Centre.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:19 IST
Mahela Jayawardene
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene has announced his immediate resignation from his position as consultant coach, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed on Wednesday.

His departure follows the national team's premature exit from the current T20 World Cup.

In a statement, SLC lauded Jayawardene for his contributions, stating, "During his tenure, Jayawardena helped implement significant changes to the structure of the national team ecosystem and the High-Performance Centre."

The cricket board also extended their best wishes, adding, "Sri Lanka Cricket takes this opportunity to wish Mahela all the best in his future endeavours and thank him for the services he rendered during his tenure."

Jayawardene assumed the consultant coach role in 2022, initially for a year, but the contract was extended for an additional year. Despite these efforts, Sri Lanka failed to advance to the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup.

