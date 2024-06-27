Age is Just a Number: Euro 2024's Oldest Volunteer and Record-Breaking Shirt Collection

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Soccer-Age is but a number for Euro 2024's oldest volunteer

Luka Modric is the tournament's oldest goalscorer and Cristiano Ronaldo has now played at six European Championships but neither can get even close to Euro 2024's oldest volunteer. With a foam finger on his hand and a smile on his face, 89-year-old Reiner Spankuch helps guide football fans from all over Europe to their seats at Leipzig Stadium.

Soccer-6,101 pieces of history: Brazilian owns world's largest shirt collection

Brazilian Cassio Brandao walks through rooms filled with clothes racks that in April made him a Guinness World Records title holder as the owner of the world's largest collection of soccer shirts. From rare Pele jerseys to a 1998 World Cup shirt signed by Ronaldo, the 41-year-old Google employee has amassed a total 6,101 shirts since he started collecting them in 2000.

