Left Menu

South Africa Shatters Semifinal Curse, Cruises to T20 World Cup Final

South Africa advanced to their first-ever T20 World Cup final by defeating Afghanistan by nine wickets, thanks to an exceptional pace bowling performance. Despite Quinton de Kock's early wicket, South Africa reached the modest target of 60 with ease. Afghanistan's batting collapsed under pressure, scoring just 56 runs.

PTI | Tarouba | Updated: 27-06-2024 08:31 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 08:31 IST
South Africa Shatters Semifinal Curse, Cruises to T20 World Cup Final
AI Generated Representative Image

In a stunning display of pace bowling, South Africa demolished Afghanistan by nine wickets to book their place in the T20 World Cup final, breaking their long-standing semifinal jinx. The Proteas will now face the winner of the India-England semifinal in the much-anticipated title clash.

Marco Jansen (3/16), Kagiso Rabada (2/14), and Anrich Nortje (2/7) spearheaded the South African attack, dismantling the Afghan batting line-up and restricting them to a meager 56 runs within 11.5 overs. Despite losing Quinton de Kock early, South Africa comfortably chased down the target, reaching 60 for one in just 8.5 overs.

Reeza Hendricks (29 not out) and skipper Aiden Markram (23 not out) guided the team to victory, shedding the 'chokers' tag that has haunted them in global tournaments. Afghanistan's spirited run ended in heartbreak as their batting crumbled under the ruthless South African pace assault.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024