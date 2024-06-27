South Africa Shatters Semifinal Curse, Cruises to T20 World Cup Final

In a stunning display of pace bowling, South Africa demolished Afghanistan by nine wickets to book their place in the T20 World Cup final, breaking their long-standing semifinal jinx. The Proteas will now face the winner of the India-England semifinal in the much-anticipated title clash.

Marco Jansen (3/16), Kagiso Rabada (2/14), and Anrich Nortje (2/7) spearheaded the South African attack, dismantling the Afghan batting line-up and restricting them to a meager 56 runs within 11.5 overs. Despite losing Quinton de Kock early, South Africa comfortably chased down the target, reaching 60 for one in just 8.5 overs.

Reeza Hendricks (29 not out) and skipper Aiden Markram (23 not out) guided the team to victory, shedding the 'chokers' tag that has haunted them in global tournaments. Afghanistan's spirited run ended in heartbreak as their batting crumbled under the ruthless South African pace assault.

