Tvesa Malik Leads Indian Contingent at Swiss Open Amid Diksha Dagar's Break

Olympic-bound golfer Diksha Dagar is skipping this week's Swiss Open due to health reasons but leaves the Indian charge in the capable hands of the experienced Tvesa Malik. Malik, fresh off a commendable performance at the Czech Ladies Open, will be joined by Vani Kapoor, Amandeep Drall, Ridhima Dilawari, and Seher Atwal.

Diksha revealed that she had been battling fever and neck stiffness during her participation in the Czech event, prompting her to take a short break. She utilized this time to visit Paris and inspect Le National, the venue for the upcoming Olympic golf competition in early August.

Tvesa, who is rejuvenated and confident after recent performances, is looking forward to a promising week in Switzerland. Despite not participating last year, she carries fond memories of her 2021 T-11 finish. Meanwhile, Vani Kapoor, Amandeep Drall, and Ridhima have had sparse appearances this season, and Seher Atwal is set to make her first LET start this year.

