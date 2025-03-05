Vani Kapoor Leads Women's Pro Golf Tour Despite Challenges
Vani Kapoor leads the Women's Pro Golf Tour by one stroke after a steady performance including a late birdie. Despite challenging conditions, she and Amandeep Drall were the only players under par. Rhea Jha secured third place despite five bogeys. Five players tied for fourth on a difficult scoring day.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:18 IST
Vani Kapoor emerged as the sole leader on the first day of the Women's Pro Golf Tour, securing her position with a late birdie despite challenging conditions.
Having shot a 2-under 70, Vani outperformed her close friend Amandeep Drall by one stroke. Both Vani and Amandeep were the only contenders to complete rounds under par, demonstrating skill amidst the blustery weather.
Rhea Jha held third place with an eagle but tallied five bogeys. Several golfers, including amateur Ceerat Kang, were tied for fourth, all navigating the tough course with rounds of 4-over 76.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement