Left Menu

Brazil's Quest for Goals: Will Vinicius and Endrick Deliver?

Brazil faces Paraguay in Copa America Group D after a goalless draw against Costa Rica. Manager Dorival Jr must find solutions to break defensive setups. Missing Neymar, Brazil looks to Vinicius Jr and potentially teenage sensation Endrick for attacking prowess. Pressure mounts as fans and media demand results.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:20 IST
Brazil's Quest for Goals: Will Vinicius and Endrick Deliver?
AI Generated Representative Image

Brazil face Paraguay in their Copa America Group D match in Las Vegas on Friday after a disappointing goalless draw against lowly Costa Rica in their opener left the five-times World Cup winners questioning how to sharpen their cutting edge. A wasteful Brazil side dominated possession but were clueless on how to beat an ultra-defensive Costa Rica playing with a back five. They roamed around their opponent's box but were toothless, with just three of their 19 shots on target.

Paraguay, who lost 2-1 to Colombia in their first game, are expected to use a similar defensive game plan to Costa Rica. That will pose another challenge for Brazil's 62-year-old manager Dorival Jr who will have to find answers on how his side can break deadlocks and be more precise in front of goal.

Attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta, one of Brazil's most active players against Costa Rica with five shots that missed the target and one that hit the post, believes their problem is more mental than tactical. He thinks Brazil need patience. "We had lots and lots of chances, I had three in particular that I should have done better (with), we just needed to finish with a bit more composure," Paqueta told a press conference on Wednesday.

"It's clear that finishing from outside the area against teams who close down and defend deep is something that we can improve, but we are still very confident that we will." NO EXCUSES

Missing talisman Neymar, who is still recovering from a serious knee injury, there was a general impression that Dorival was ready to hand rising star Vinicius Jr a key role after the winger's brilliant season with Real Madrid. But the 23-year-old was a shadow of the electric winger who helped Real win a Champions League/LaLiga double and he was taken off after 70 minutes, leaving fans and pundits scratching their heads as Brazil squandered one chance after another.

The frustration was such that even Brazil captain Danilo, known as a cool-headed and composed personality on and off the pitch, lost his temper and had to be restrained by team mates for confronting a fan in the stands after full time. "We can't keep making excuses about the pitch or their low defensive line. It was a draw that tasted like defeat for us, so we have to improve, no excuses," forward Rodrygo told reporters.

There is no indication Dorival will make any changes against Paraguay despite the growing pressure from fans and media who are eager to see teenage sensation Endrick starting alongside his future Real Madrid team mates Vinicius and Rodrygo up front. The 17-year-old striker Endrick was Brazil's hero in Dorival's first two games in charge earlier this year.

He became the youngest player to score at Wembley in a 1-0 win over England and a few days later got the equaliser that helped Brazil fight back to draw 3-3 with Spain, leaving Real fans salivating as he will soon join the European champions. Dorival does not want to rush the teenager into a starting role but after a run of five straight games without a win in competitive matches, Brazil's worst record in 23 years, the manager could soon be forced to listen to the crowd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024