Andy Flower Brands T20 World Cup Semifinal Pitch 'Dangerous'
Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower criticized the pitch used in the T20 World Cup semifinal, describing it as 'dangerous' after Afghanistan's heavy defeat to South Africa. Flower and others highlighted the pitch's unpredictable bounce, attributing it to cracks and thick grass, creating an uneven contest between bat and ball.
In a stark criticism, former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower has slammed the pitch used for the T20 World Cup semifinal, terming it 'dangerous.' The pitch's unpredictable bounce played a significant role in Afghanistan's nine-wicket loss to South Africa, as they crumbled to a mere 56 runs.
Flower endorsed Afghanistan's choice to bat first but highlighted the severe challenges posed by the inconsistent surface. 'You can't blame Afghanistan for their decision; their record batting first had been excellent. However, predicting the bounce was almost impossible,' he told ESPNCricinfo.
Additional comments from Tom Moody further underscored the pitch's issues, referencing visible cracks and thick grass around them as the cause of the uneven bounce. Moody stressed the importance of consistent bounce for a fair competition, stating, 'Any batter would agree that consistent bounce is essential for any game.'
