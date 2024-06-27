T20 WC: India's semi-final clash against defending champions England delayed due to rain

The toss for the second semi-final between India and England in the ongoing T20 World Cup has been delayed due to rain at the Providence Stadium, Guyana on Thursday. If rain ends up completely ruling out the game, India, having topped the Super Eights group, would advance to the final, while England's chance to defend their crown would end on a bitter note.

Ahead of the announcement, the umpires were spotted having a conversation with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. Throughout the day, rain swept through Guyana, casting uncertainty over the crucial match. In what turns out to be a rematch of the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final between the two juggernauts of cricket, this time, India will look to turn their fortune around.

In 2022, Jos Buttler and Alex Hales muscled away India's bowling attack with their sheer strength and ever-reliant stroke play. If rain allows the play to resume, India will look to avenge the heartbreak that they suffered in 2022 and take a step closer towards lifting their first T20 World Cup trophy since achieving the feat in the inaugural edition, 2007.

India will step onto the field on the back of losing two consecutive T20 World Cup semi-finals (against West Indies and England). India T20 WC squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal England T20 WC squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Tom Hartley. (ANI)

