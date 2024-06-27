Sports Buzz: Celtics Woes, Dodgers Dominate & More!

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Celtics C Kristaps Porzingis out 5-6 months after surgery

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis is expected to miss five to six months after undergoing surgery on his lower right leg, the team announced Thursday. That timeline would put Porzingis' return as late November to December at the earliest.

GM Ken Holland parts ways with Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers and general manager Ken Holland parted ways on Thursday. CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson said the team and Holland mutually agreed against extending his contract beyond Sunday's expiration date.

MLB roundup: Rookie Gavin Stone, Dodgers blank White Sox

Rookie Gavin Stone pitched a four-hit, complete-game shutout and Shohei Ohtani smacked his National League-best 25th home run as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep. Stone stymied the White Sox on a career night. He never had pitched more than seven innings in 18 previous starts but proved to get stronger as the game progressed. Stone (9-2) didn't walk a batter and struck out seven to match his career high. He set down 10 and nine straight White Sox during separate stretches as the Dodgers ran their winning streak to four games.

Soccer-Quick guide to Euro 2024 round of 16

The line-up for the round of 16 at the European Championship in Germany is complete. Here is a quick guide to the eight games which get under way on Saturday.

NBA-French players selected with first and second picks at NBA draft

The French revolution in the NBA continued on Wednesday when Zaccharie Risacher was selected first overall by the Atlanta Hawks and fellow Frenchman Alex Sarr was picked second by the Washington Wizards. It marked the second consecutive year that a player from France was taken first after the San Antonio Spurs chose Victor Wembanyama, who went on to win rookie of the year honors, last year.

Bronny James, anxious dad await NBA fate

Bronny James is ready to make a name for himself in the NBA. The oldest son of four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, Bronny James went undrafted in the first round on Wednesday and remains hopeful he'll find a home Thursday night.

Olympics-Morgan left out of US soccer squad, likely ending international career

Alex Morgan, one of the last links to the great U.S. women's soccer team dynasty, was left out of the Paris U.S. Olympic squad on Wednesday, likely signalling the end of her international career. It will be the first time since the 2008 Olympics that forward Morgan will not suit up for the U.S. in a major competition.

Best players still available in 2024 NBA Draft

The second round of the 2024 NBA Draft kicks off Thursday night with the No. 31 pick, held by the Toronto Raptors. With well-known names and unknown talents vying to be selected before the draft ends with the 58th pick, here are the prospects viewed as the top available players:

Judge tosses lawsuit against Cowboys' Dak Prescott

Collin County (Texas) Judge Angela Tucker on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott of sexual assault. Dallas police announced last month that they would not pursue charges after an investigation determined there wasn't enough evidence against Prescott to proceed with the case.

Soccer-Euro 2024 is already the ultimate late show

When Cenk Tosun fired Turkey to victory over the Czech Republic in their European Championship Group F match on Wednesday, he secured second place in the pool for his side and set a new record for the tournament. Striker Tosun rattled the back of the net from the edge of the box in the 94th minute, the 10th stoppage-time goal of the group phase in Germany, a record for the Euros with 15 more games to play in the knockout rounds.

