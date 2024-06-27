Kerala Blasters FC secure services of goalkeeper Nora Fernandes on three-year contract

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC announced the signing of goalkeeper Nora Fernandes, who puts pen to paper on a three-year contract until 2027. Before joining the Blasters, Fernandes played with I-League side Aizawl FC. The 25-year-old goalkeeper left his mark in his 17 appearances.

He impressed with his commanding presence in the penalty area, his strong reflexes, and his eye-catching shot-stopping abilities. Born in Goa, Fernandes started his youth and professional career at Salgaocar FC, after joining their U18 team. He represented them in the U18 I-League, and the Goa Professional League before making the switch to Churchill Brothers in 2020.

From 2020 to 2023, the talented goalkeeper made 12 appearances. While he made his talent and raw ability evident with his performances, Aizawl FC first spotted the potential, ultimately giving him a chance as first-choice goalkeeper in the 2023-24 I-League season. "Fernandes' inclusion is based on his consistent performances, natural ability, and commanding physique in front of the goal. We had a task to reinforce (the) goalkeeper position, and we see potential in Fernandes to give us depth in this position," said Kerala Blasters FC's sporting director, Karolis Skinkys, according to statement released by the club.

"I'm proud and excited to join a club like Kerala Blasters FC. I'm really looking forward to my first ISL season, and I'm determined to give my best and perform to the highest of my abilities," Nora Fernandes stated after signing for the club. Nora Fernandes becomes the Blasters' fourth domestic signing of the summer, as well as the second goalkeeper signing in the summer after Som Kumar. Fernandes' addition will further strengthen and deepen the first-team goalkeeping unit, which also includes the presence of Sachin Suresh. (ANI)

