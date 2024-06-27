Left Menu

Kerala Blasters FC secure services of goalkeeper Nora Fernandes on three-year contract

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC announced the signing of goalkeeper Nora Fernandes, who puts pen to paper on a three-year contract until 2027.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 23:45 IST
Kerala Blasters FC secure services of goalkeeper Nora Fernandes on three-year contract
Nora Fernandes (Photo: Kerala Blasters FC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC announced the signing of goalkeeper Nora Fernandes, who puts pen to paper on a three-year contract until 2027. Before joining the Blasters, Fernandes played with I-League side Aizawl FC. The 25-year-old goalkeeper left his mark in his 17 appearances.

He impressed with his commanding presence in the penalty area, his strong reflexes, and his eye-catching shot-stopping abilities. Born in Goa, Fernandes started his youth and professional career at Salgaocar FC, after joining their U18 team. He represented them in the U18 I-League, and the Goa Professional League before making the switch to Churchill Brothers in 2020.

From 2020 to 2023, the talented goalkeeper made 12 appearances. While he made his talent and raw ability evident with his performances, Aizawl FC first spotted the potential, ultimately giving him a chance as first-choice goalkeeper in the 2023-24 I-League season. "Fernandes' inclusion is based on his consistent performances, natural ability, and commanding physique in front of the goal. We had a task to reinforce (the) goalkeeper position, and we see potential in Fernandes to give us depth in this position," said Kerala Blasters FC's sporting director, Karolis Skinkys, according to statement released by the club.

"I'm proud and excited to join a club like Kerala Blasters FC. I'm really looking forward to my first ISL season, and I'm determined to give my best and perform to the highest of my abilities," Nora Fernandes stated after signing for the club. Nora Fernandes becomes the Blasters' fourth domestic signing of the summer, as well as the second goalkeeper signing in the summer after Som Kumar. Fernandes' addition will further strengthen and deepen the first-team goalkeeping unit, which also includes the presence of Sachin Suresh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024