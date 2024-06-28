Left Menu

Caroline Wozniacki Retires at Bad Homburg Open Due to Knee Injury

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki retired from her quarter-final match at the Bad Homburg Open due to a knee injury. Wozniacki, who faces third-seeded Emma Navarro, had taken the opening set but withdrew to focus on Wimbledon. Spain's Paula Badosa and Katerina Siniakova were also eliminated.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 00:47 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 00:47 IST
Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki had to retire from her quarter-final match at the Bad Homburg Open on Thursday due to a knee injury while Paula Badosa was knocked out.

Danish wildcard Wozniacki was facing third-seeded American Emma Navarro and had taken the opening set in which she fell and seemed to hurt her knee. The 33-year-old former Australian Open champion was losing 4-6 6-1 1-0 when she retired, with one eye on Wimbledon, which starts on Monday, where she also has a wildcard.

Spain's former world number two Badosa, also a wildcard, struggled with double faults and Russian Diana Shnaider's superior second serve in the second set as she lost 6-3 7-6(3). Shnaider will face Navarro in the semi-finals.

Croatia's Donna Vekic is also in the last four after receiving a walkover when Czech defending champion Katerina Siniakova pulled out due to a hip injury. Vekic will play Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova, who saved five match points in the final set tiebreak to edge Russia's Anna Blinkova 2-6 6-1 7-6(9) later on Thursday, in the semis.

