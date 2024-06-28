Kuldeep and Axar Propel India to T20 World Cup Final
India, led by Rohit Sharma, made it to their third T20 World Cup final by thrashing England by 68 runs. Key performances from spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, who took six wickets between them, were crucial. Sharma expressed confidence in Virat Kohli's form and strategy ahead of the final against South Africa.
India skipper Rohit Sharma anticipated that a score of 171 would be competitive on a slow, holding surface, thanks to 'gun spinners' like Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel in his lineup.
Kuldeep and Axar bagged six wickets between them as India crushed England by 68 runs, advancing to their third T20 World Cup final on Thursday.
Rohit, aiming for his third global final in 12 months, hopes Virat Kohli saves his best for the title clash against South Africa in Barbados on Saturday.
