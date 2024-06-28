Bronny James Joins The Lakers: LeBron's Dream Comes Closer

Bronny James was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the NBA draft on Thursday, bringing his father LeBron one step closer to fulfilling his long-held dream of playing alongside his son. Bronny, 19, was informed of the Lakers decision with a phone call from Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

No father-son duo has ever played alongside each other in the league before and while Bronny is not expected to log significant minutes in his rookie season, it will no doubt be a special moment when they appear together for the first time on the NBA hardwood. LeBron was aged 19 and the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year when his now wife Savannah gave birth to LeBron Raymone "Bronny" James Jr. in Akron, Ohio in 2004.

Bronny attracted enormous attention as a high school player at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles and in his senior year was joined by his younger brother Bryce, a 17-year-old potential NBA prospect. Last summer Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest while training with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team and was placed in intensive care.

He was cleared to return to the team in November and went on to average 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game playing guard in his lone season with the Trojans. There was some speculation that another team with a higher pick might swoop in and take Bronny before the Lakers, either to entice LeBron to switch teams or to simply mess with the Lakers plans.

But doing so would risk raising the ire of Rich Paul, the powerful NBA agent who represents Bronny, LeBron and many top tier players. LeBron, the league's all-time leading scorer and a four-time champion, turns 40 in December and is entering into the 22nd season of his legendary career.

The Lakers, who fell in the first round of the NBA playoffs in April, have their work cut out for them in the competitive Western Conference next season with first time head coach JJ Redick at the helm. Fans could get their first look of Bronny in a Lakers uniform when the NBA's Summer League kicks off in Las Vegas on July 12.

