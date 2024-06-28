Technology Transforms Euro 2024: From AI to Cryogenic Recovery Chambers

Euro 2024 showcases a groundbreaking integration of technology, revolutionizing soccer on multiple fronts. From smart match balls and AI to advanced recovery chambers, these innovations are designed to enhance both player performance and the overall fan experience.

UEFA employs semi-automated offside technology, AI, and Adidas' connected ball to expedite reviews and improve decision accuracy. Ten cameras in each stadium tracking 29 body points on every player represent a quantum leap forward from traditional VAR methods.

Players benefit from advanced wearables like smart rings and watches, aiding recovery and performance. Teams also utilize hyperbaric oxygen chambers, cryogenic treatments, and phototherapy beds, underscoring the high-tech evolution of soccer recovery methods at Euro 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)