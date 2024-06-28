Left Menu

Technology Transforms Euro 2024: From AI to Cryogenic Recovery Chambers

At Euro 2024, technology ranging from AI-assisted match balls to advanced recovery chambers has significantly enhanced the sport. While innovations like semi-automated offside checks and goal-line technology improve accuracy, players also benefit from wearables and advanced recovery methods, highlighting a seamless integration of tech into the beautiful game.

PTI | Duesseldorf | Updated: 28-06-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 14:58 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Euro 2024 showcases a groundbreaking integration of technology, revolutionizing soccer on multiple fronts. From smart match balls and AI to advanced recovery chambers, these innovations are designed to enhance both player performance and the overall fan experience.

UEFA employs semi-automated offside technology, AI, and Adidas' connected ball to expedite reviews and improve decision accuracy. Ten cameras in each stadium tracking 29 body points on every player represent a quantum leap forward from traditional VAR methods.

Players benefit from advanced wearables like smart rings and watches, aiding recovery and performance. Teams also utilize hyperbaric oxygen chambers, cryogenic treatments, and phototherapy beds, underscoring the high-tech evolution of soccer recovery methods at Euro 2024.

