Left Menu

Rahul Dravid: The Unsung Hero Behind India's World Cup Campaign

Rahul Dravid, known for his humility and aversion to the limelight, will step into the global spotlight as India's head coach in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa. Despite his reluctance for personal glory, Dravid's focus remains on team effort and inspired leadership under Rohit Sharma.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 15:36 IST
Rahul Dravid: The Unsung Hero Behind India's World Cup Campaign
Rahul Dravid
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned for his punctuality and humility, Rahul Dravid once chose to sit in the back row at a Bengaluru bookstore event, avoiding any unnecessary attention.

On Saturday, however, he will be thrust into the global limelight as head coach when India faces South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados.

Despite the fanfare, Dravid maintains his focus on team effort, highlighting Rohit Sharma's leadership while dismissing any notion of personal glory. His ethos was summed up in a simple declaration: 'I want to win this World Cup because it's there.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024