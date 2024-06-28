Rahul Dravid: The Unsung Hero Behind India's World Cup Campaign

Renowned for his punctuality and humility, Rahul Dravid once chose to sit in the back row at a Bengaluru bookstore event, avoiding any unnecessary attention.

On Saturday, however, he will be thrust into the global limelight as head coach when India faces South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados.

Despite the fanfare, Dravid maintains his focus on team effort, highlighting Rohit Sharma's leadership while dismissing any notion of personal glory. His ethos was summed up in a simple declaration: 'I want to win this World Cup because it's there.'

