Shafali Verma's Double Century Propels India to Record-Breaking Day Against South Africa

Opener Shafali Verma's record-breaking double century and her stellar 292-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana set the stage for India's monumental 525 for 4 on the opening day of their one-off women's Test against South Africa here on Friday.

In a day filled with historic milestones, India surpassed an 89-year-old record for most runs in a single day by 94 runs. England women had set the previous record with 431/2 against New Zealand at Lancaster Park, Christchurch in 1935.

Shafali, 20, reached her double-century off just 194 balls, breaking the previous record held by Annabel Sutherland of Australia, who took 248 deliveries to achieve the feat in a Test against South Africa in February.

Shafali's remarkable innings came to an end soon after she was run out for 205 off 197 balls, eclipsing her previous best in Test cricket of 96. The young opener smashed 23 boundaries and eight sixes during her historic knock, becoming only the second Indian, after former skipper Mithali Raj, to hit a double century in Test cricket. Mithali had scored 214 off 407 balls during a drawn Test against England in Taunton in August 2002.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana also shone brightly, bettering her previous Test score of 127 with a fluent knock of 149 off 161 balls. Contributions also came from Jemimah Rodrigues, who added 55 runs, and at stumps, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (42 not out) and Richa Ghosh (43 not out) were at the crease.

Brief scores: India 1st innings 525 for 4 in 98 overs (Shafali Verma 205, Smriti Mandhana 149, Jemimah Rodrigues 55, Harmanpreet Kaur 42 not out, Richa Ghosh 43 not out; Delmi Tucker 2/141).

