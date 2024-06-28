Shafali Verma Smashes Record-Breaking Double Century, Sets India's High Score

Shafali Verma emerged from her recent batting struggles with a spectacular innings, smashing 205 runs against South Africa on the first day of the one-off Test on Friday. The Indian opener called the innings a 'precious treasure.' Shafali's double century, achieved in just 194 balls, broke the record for the fastest 200 in women's cricket previously held by Australia's Annabelle Sutherland. Her extraordinary knock propelled India to a record end-of-day score of 525 for four. Impressively, this was also Shafali's maiden international three-digit score across all formats.

'It's a special moment for me and I will cherish it as a precious treasure for the rest of my life. It is my second favorite knock after the U-19 (T20) World Cup title win,' Shafali said during the post-day press conference.

The hard-hitting right-hander attributed her success to her rigorous work ethic leading up to the series. 'I couldn't convert the starts I had in the ODIs (vs SA in Bengaluru). Today, my plan was to take my time as the ball was moving initially, and they were also bowling well,' she stated. Shafali emphasized how her strategy was to back her strength and settle gradually. With the grace of God, I managed to score my first 100 and 200 in the same innings, which is a tribute to my hard work,' Shafali commented.

She also acknowledged the valuable training received at the batters' camp at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru before this series. 'I have practiced a lot (at the camp) with both red and white balls, and it has been beneficial. The camaraderie with other batters made the camp enjoyable,' Shafali shared.

'The performance you're seeing today is all thanks to that camp, and hopefully, it will continue going forward,' she added. Shafali's knock also included a record-breaking 292-run opening stand with Smriti Mandhana, the highest in India's Test cricket history for any wicket. She credited Mandhana for helping her stay calm during the innings.

'Smriti di (sister) always supports me at the crease, advising me to stay calm. Thanks to her as well,' Shafali noted. The South African bowlers struggled on the Chennai pitch, with Delmi Tucker being their most successful bowler, taking 2 for 141. However, Shafali observed that the pitch began to offer turn towards the end of the day and expressed confidence in India's spinners' abilities to exploit it.

'Although the spinners lacked turn initially, there was some turn post-tea. I'm hopeful our spinners will capitalize on it tomorrow,' she concluded.

