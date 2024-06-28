Lallianzuala Chhangte extends contract with Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC have announced that Lallianzuala Chhangte, one of the Club's most decorated players, has extended his contract until the end of the 2026/27 season. The left-footed winger, integral to the team since joining in January 2022, has consistently raised the bar with his performances for both club and country, a release said.

In the 2023/24 ISL season, Chhangte matched his previous season's record with 16 goal contributions (10 goals and 6 assists), becoming the first Indian player in the ISL to achieve over 15 goal contributions in consecutive seasons. Besides winning the ISL League Winners' Shield in 2022/23, Chhangte also played a pivotal role this season, scoring crucial goals in the 2023/24 ISL semi-final and helping Mumbai City FC win the ISL Cup. He won the Golden Ball in the ISL 2022/23 and the Golden Boot in the Durand Cup 2022. His achievements include an 8-game goal-scoring streak in the ISL, the longest for an Indian player, and being only the second Indian after Sunil Chhetri to record a goal contribution against every ISL opponent.

Known as the "Mizo Flash," the 27-year-old was part of the historic 2022 AFC Champions League campaign, where the Islanders became the first Indian club to register wins and finish second in their group. Chhangte will continue to light up the Mumbai Football Arena, and his experience will be crucial for Mumbai City in the upcoming seasons, as he is set to become an even more important senior player within the team. Chhangte serves as the ideal role model for the talented youngsters in the squad, who will have the opportunity to learn and develop under his guidance.

"I had no doubts in my mind about extending my stay with Mumbai City FC for the upcoming seasons. The fans are immense, and so is the family at the club. I am grateful to God that we have been able to repay that love with good football and trophies. There are many more stories to tell over the next few years, and I hope to be the best version of myself every day for my Mumbai City FC family," Lallianzuala Chhangte said according to the release. "We are delighted that Lallianzuala Chhangte has decided to extend his commitment to Mumbai City FC. His exceptional talent and dynamism on the field, coupled with his remarkable character and kindness off the field, make him a valuable asset. He epitomizes the spirit and vision of the club. We are confident that his continued contributions will consistently exceed our expectations," said Kandarp Chandra, CEO, Mumbai City FC. (ANI)

