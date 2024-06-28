Left Menu

Olympic Hopeful DP Manu Suspended for Doping Violation

Javelin thrower DP Manu, an Olympic hopeful, has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency after testing positive for an anabolic steroid during the Indian Grand Prix in April 2023. Manu, who won a silver at the 2023 Asian Championships, is now likely to miss the Paris Olympics.

PTI | Panchkula | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:37 IST
Javelin thrower DP Manu, previously seen as an Olympic hopeful, has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after testing positive for an anabolic steroid. A source familiar with the situation confirmed to PTI that Manu's positive result emerged during the Indian Grand Prix held in April this year.

At 24, Manu, who recently secured a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Championships, was on track to qualify for the Olympics via the world ranking quota. However, this development has potentially ended his chances of competing in Paris.

Manu's name has been omitted from the updated roster for the National Inter-State Championships that commenced on Thursday. AFI President Adille Sumariwalla mentioned that NADA instructed the federation to bar Manu from competitions, but did not confirm if the athlete had committed a doping offence. Manu was ranked 15th in the World Athletics Road to Paris list and was aiming to qualify among the 32 athletes competing in the men's javelin throw event by June 30th.

