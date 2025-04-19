Himanshu Jakhar: Rising Star in Javelin Throw Aiming for Khelo India Youth Games Glory

Himanshu Jakhar has become a trailblazer in Indian athletics, securing the country's first gold in men's javelin throw at the U-18 Asian Athletics Championships in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. His remarkable achievement, marked by a throw of 67.57 meters, surpasses his competitors from China and Uzbekistan.

The 17-year-old phenom from Salahawas village, Haryana, initially honed his skills in his hometown before advancing his training at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Hisar. Jakhar's dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed, as he now sets his sights on impressing talent scouts at the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar from May 4 to 15.

Jakhar expressed his admiration for Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, citing Chopra's work ethic and humility as his inspirations. As Jakhar progresses in his athletic career, he aims to emulate Chopra's exemplary conduct in competitions and hopes to make a significant contribution to Indian sports on a larger stage.

