Left Menu

Himanshu Jakhar: Rising Star in Javelin Throw Aiming for Khelo India Youth Games Glory

Himanshu Jakhar made history by winning India’s first gold in men’s javelin at the U-18 Asian Athletics Championships. The 17-year-old from Haryana now eyes a stellar performance at the Khelo India Youth Games. Inspired by Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, Jakhar trains rigorously under coach Arvind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:32 IST
Himanshu Jakhar: Rising Star in Javelin Throw Aiming for Khelo India Youth Games Glory
Himanshu Jakhar (centre) with Neeraj Chopra (right). (Photo: Olympics.com/Neeraj Chopra). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himanshu Jakhar has become a trailblazer in Indian athletics, securing the country's first gold in men's javelin throw at the U-18 Asian Athletics Championships in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. His remarkable achievement, marked by a throw of 67.57 meters, surpasses his competitors from China and Uzbekistan.

The 17-year-old phenom from Salahawas village, Haryana, initially honed his skills in his hometown before advancing his training at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Hisar. Jakhar's dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed, as he now sets his sights on impressing talent scouts at the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar from May 4 to 15.

Jakhar expressed his admiration for Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, citing Chopra's work ethic and humility as his inspirations. As Jakhar progresses in his athletic career, he aims to emulate Chopra's exemplary conduct in competitions and hopes to make a significant contribution to Indian sports on a larger stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025