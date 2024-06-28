Frank Bensel's Rare Back-to-Back Aces at US Senior Open Stun Golf World

Frank Bensel amazed spectators by scoring consecutive holes-in-one at the US Senior Open on Friday. The 56-year-old golfer from Jupiter, Florida, achieved this rare feat on the fourth and fifth holes at Newport Country Club, both par-3's.

Using a 6-iron, Bensel aced the 173-yard fourth hole and immediately followed it up with another hole-in-one on the 202-yard fifth hole. Despite this extraordinary performance, Bensel faced difficulties, opening the day with a 4 over and following his aces with back-to-back bogeys.

This rare achievement places Bensel in a unique category, with the only other record being set in 1987 by Donald Bliss at the US Mid-Amateur. Golf enthusiasts will remember this incredible yet challenging day for Bensel at the Newport Country Club.

