Left Menu

Chile's Desperate Battle Against Goal Drought: Crunch Time in Copa America!

Chile must break their goal drought to stay in the Copa America, facing Canada in their final Group A game. Manager Ricardo Gareca needs to address their attacking struggles. Despite Alexis Sanchez's recent poor form, teammate Victor Davila defended his significance. Canada, targeting a draw, face their own defensive issues.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2024 04:48 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 04:48 IST
Chile's Desperate Battle Against Goal Drought: Crunch Time in Copa America!
AI Generated Representative Image

Chile, needing a victory to stay in the Copa America, will be desperate to break their goal drought when they face Canada in their final Group A game on Saturday. Chile's manager, Ricardo Gareca, must address the attacking struggles that have plagued his squad throughout their campaign as well as in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

During their 1-0 defeat to Argentina on Tuesday, Chile took 72 minutes to register the first of their three shots. All attempts came after Gareca substituted Alexis Sanchez, Chile's top international goal scorer, who also failed to convert a prime opportunity in the goalless opener against Peru.

However, winger Victor Davila defended the 35-year-old Sanchez at a press conference on Friday, asserting his significance to Chile's prospects. "We know that many a time it isn't your day," Davila said, through an interpreter.

"There are no doubts about it. It's part of the work, it's part of football. You can have a good day or a bad day. But we have no doubts on Alexis' performance." Gareca and Argentina's manager Lionel Scaloni will both be serving a one-match suspension for their respective teams' time-wasting during halftime in Argentina's victory.

Canada, who have three points after Jonathan David's goal secured them a 1-0 win over Peru on Tuesday, will likely only need a draw against Chile to progress to the knockout stages, unless Peru manage to upset Argentina. Despite the victory, Canada's manager Jesse Marsch remains concerned about his team's defensive weaknesses.

"I still challenge them that both in the Argentina game and the Peru game, a lot of the wounds came self-inflicted, from us giving bad balls away or being a little careless in dual situations," Marsch told OneSoccer this week. "I could see that we needed to make changes."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024