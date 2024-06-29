Left Menu

Vinicius Junior Leads Brazil to Copa America Triumph with Double Strike

Vinicius Junior scored twice as Brazil triumphed 4-1 over Paraguay in a Copa America Group D match in Nevada. His dynamic performance helped Brazil secure second place in the group. Girona winger Savio and Lucas Paqueta added to the scoreline to counter Paraguay's lone goal from Omar Alderete.

Brazil's Vinicius Junior scored twice in his side's Copa America 4-1 victory over Paraguay in a Group D clash in Nevada on Friday, bouncing back from a lacklustre display in his first game of the tournament. The Real Madrid attacker posed a constant threat down the left flank and scored the opener in the 35th minute as he slotted home Lucas Paqueta's first-time pass to finish off a flowing team move.

Girona winger Savio doubled nine-times champions Brazil's advantage after pouncing on a rebound inside the box, before Vinicius stuck out a boot to divert a clearance from Omar Alderete into the net and notch up his second goal of the night in first half stoppage time. Paraguay got a goal back after the break as Alderete netted a superb long-range effort, but any hopes of a comeback were swiftly nipped in the bud when Paqueta scored from the spot in the 68th minute, making up for a penalty miss in the first half.

Colombia, who have qualified for the quarter-finals, top Group D with six points after two matches, with Brazil in second on four points. Costa Rica are third with one point and Paraguay are bottom with zero after two defeats.

