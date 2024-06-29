Simone Biles Dominates U.S. Olympic Trials Amidst Injury Setbacks

Simone Biles is just four rotations away from securing her place at a third consecutive Olympics, after leading the U.S. Olympic trials on Friday. Though not at her best, Biles' all-around score of 58.900 puts her far ahead of Jordan Chiles, setting the stage for her automatic selection if she maintains the lead on Sunday.

The competition dramatically shifted after leading contenders Shilese Jones and Kayla DiCello bowed out due to injuries. DiCello, a 2020 Olympic alternate, tore her Achilles, while Jones injured her knee during vault warm-ups, leaving her Sunday's final participation in doubt.

While the door is now open for other Olympic veterans, Biles remains the standout performer. Despite some uncharacteristic mistakes, her overall strength, notably her Yurchenko Double Pike vault, leaves her in a formidable position heading into the final day of trials.

