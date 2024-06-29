Hiroyuki Fujita Leads U.S. Senior Open After Stellar 66

Hiroyuki Fujita delivered an impressive 4-under 66 in the second round of the U.S. Senior Open, seizing a narrow one-shot lead as he vies for his first victory on American soil.

Fujita, positioned at 11-under 129 at Newport Country Club, outperformed the competition, including Richard Green, who shared the first-round lead, and Richard Bland, the Senior PGA champion. Green followed up his opening 63 with a 67, trailing Fujita by a single stroke. Bland soared high with a 64, joining Steve Stricker at 8 under. Stricker carded another 66, matching his performance from the previous day.

Stephen Ames, at 7 under, followed with a 68, while Retief Goosen, a two-time U.S. Open champion, shot another 67, standing among three players at 6 under. However, several players, including Frank Bensel, missed the cut of 2 over. Bensel, despite achieving back-to-back holes-in-one, finished with a 74, leaving him at 9 over.

