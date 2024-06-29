Left Menu

Hiroyuki Fujita Leads U.S. Senior Open After Stellar 66

Hiroyuki Fujita shot a 4-under 66 in the second round of the U.S. Senior Open, taking a one-shot lead. Despite his previous PGA Tour struggles, Fujita played nearly flawless golf at Newport Country Club. Richard Green, Richard Bland, and Steve Stricker are close contenders in the tournament.

Updated: 29-06-2024 09:22 IST
Hiroyuki Fujita delivered an impressive 4-under 66 in the second round of the U.S. Senior Open, seizing a narrow one-shot lead as he vies for his first victory on American soil.

Fujita, positioned at 11-under 129 at Newport Country Club, outperformed the competition, including Richard Green, who shared the first-round lead, and Richard Bland, the Senior PGA champion. Green followed up his opening 63 with a 67, trailing Fujita by a single stroke. Bland soared high with a 64, joining Steve Stricker at 8 under. Stricker carded another 66, matching his performance from the previous day.

Stephen Ames, at 7 under, followed with a 68, while Retief Goosen, a two-time U.S. Open champion, shot another 67, standing among three players at 6 under. However, several players, including Frank Bensel, missed the cut of 2 over. Bensel, despite achieving back-to-back holes-in-one, finished with a 74, leaving him at 9 over.

